More arrests after anti-migrant unrest in Thetford leaves officers injured

More arrests were made in Thetford as anti-immigration disorder stretched into a third night, leaving two police officers injured and asylum seekers moved to safety.

More arrests were made in Thetford as anti-immigration disorder stretched into a third night, after violence in the Norfolk market town left two police officers injured and sent them to hospital. Norfolk Police said it had deployed “significant police resources” as crowds gathered around homes linked to asylum seekers and damage was reported at a house on Bracken Road.

The unrest escalated during a second night of disorder, when two men were arrested after officers were taken to hospital. One female police officer was described as having been “seriously bitten” as crowds attempted to storm homes linked to asylum seekers, turning protest into street-level confrontation. The disorder then continued into a third night, prompting further arrests.

Damage to property on Bracken Road became one of the clearest signs that the unrest had moved well beyond demonstration. The police response centred on a visible deployment in the town, with officers pushed into repeated contact with crowds as they tried to prevent further break-ins and limit damage around homes associated with asylum seekers.

The local fallout was immediate. Later reporting said more asylum seekers were taken to safety during the unrest, underscoring how quickly the disorder spread from anti-immigration mobilisation to a direct threat against residents and police alike. The pattern in Thetford also reflected the wider wave of anti-migrant protests in England, with later commentary drawing comparisons to the legacy of the Epping asylum protests one year on.

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Scott Hussey, Thetford’s MP, said the “ugly scenes in Thetford over the past few days have been difficult to watch and are deeply concerning”. That reaction captured the strain on the town as officers faced repeated attacks and police worked to contain unrest that had already run for three nights.

Thetford’s disorder now stands as a test of whether authorities can stop such violence from spreading, or only react after homes are targeted, officers are injured and residents are moved for their own protection.