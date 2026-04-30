Experts Recommend More Fiber for Digestive Relief

Experts highlight a simple dietary change—boosting fiber intake—as a key step to relieve common bathroom discomfort and improve overall digestive health.

Digestive discomfort is a common issue for millions of Americans, but recent expert guidance suggests that a straightforward shift in diet—increasing dietary fiber—could provide significant relief for those struggling with irregular bathroom habits.

New Guidelines Spotlight Fiber Intake

Both Fox News and NBC News have reported on the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA)'s updated recommendations, which emphasize the importance of dietary fiber in supporting regular bowel movements and reducing painful symptoms like constipation and bloating. The AGA’s official patient guidance includes practical advice for increasing fiber and highlights the role of lifestyle changes—such as reducing excessive screen time before bed—in improving digestive health.

Why Fiber Matters

Fiber is a crucial component of a healthy diet, playing a central role in maintaining digestive regularity. However, data from the CDC’s nutrition surveys show that the majority of U.S. adults consume far less than the recommended daily amount of fiber. On average, Americans are getting about 16 grams of fiber per day, well below the recommended 25 grams for women and 38 grams for men.

Constipation affects an estimated 16% of all adults and roughly 33% of those over the age of 60.

Low fiber intake is strongly associated with increased risk of digestive complaints, according to research published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

Simple Changes, Significant Impact

Experts recommend adding more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes to the diet to reach daily fiber goals. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases provides a comprehensive guide to fiber-rich foods, offering examples such as:

One cup of cooked lentils: 15 grams of fiber

One medium pear with skin: 5.5 grams

One cup of raspberries: 8 grams

Making gradual changes can help prevent bloating or gas, common side effects when increasing fiber intake rapidly. Experts also emphasize the importance of drinking plenty of water to aid the movement of fiber through the digestive system.

Screen Time and Lifestyle Factors

In addition to dietary adjustments, the AGA’s updated guidance highlights the impact of lifestyle factors—particularly excessive screen time—on digestive health. NBC News notes that limiting screen use, especially before bedtime, may help regulate the body’s natural rhythms and support more consistent bathroom habits. This holistic approach combines nutrition, movement, and daily routines for optimal digestive function.

Looking Forward

With digestive complaints on the rise, public health officials urge Americans to prioritize simple, sustainable changes like increasing fiber intake and reducing sedentary behaviors. These steps, supported by the latest clinical guidelines, offer an accessible starting point for improved gut health and overall well-being.