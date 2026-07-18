More than 100 homes destroyed as fire rages near Oslo

More than 100 homes burned near Oslo as strong winds pushed a townhouse fire into a wider neighborhood, forcing hundreds to flee.

More than 100 homes were destroyed when fire tore through Krokstadelva, a residential area in Drammen municipality about 50 km west of Oslo, and spread into a nearby forest. Rescue officials said hundreds of people were evacuated as firefighters fought the blaze in strong winds.

The fire broke out Friday afternoon, July 17, 2026, after one townhouse caught fire and the flames quickly moved to neighboring houses and adjacent areas. Thick black smoke covered the district as the inferno widened through a dense residential zone on the edge of southern Norway’s capital region.

AI-generated illustration

No deaths had been reported, and NRK-related reporting said one firefighter suffered non-fatal injuries. Residents described hearing explosions as the flames ran through terraced homes, adding to the sense of speed and disorder as police and rescue officials directed evacuations.

Six helicopters were deployed to help battle the fire, according to a social media post cited in the reporting, but the aerial response did not stop the blaze from spreading through the neighborhood and into the forest near Krokstadelva. The scale of the destruction put the fire among the largest Norway has seen in recent memory, with the loss concentrated in an affluent, high-capacity country that still found a fast-moving residential fire difficult to contain.

Quistnix via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The scene in Drammen has sharpened a hard question for emergency planners: whether Norway’s standard preparedness matches a fire that can leap from a single townhouse to more than 100 homes in hours. Strong winds, closely built housing and nearby woodland combined to turn a local fire into a broad emergency, showing how quickly a suburban blaze can outrun even helicopters, police and rescue crews already in motion.