Morocco beats Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup last 16

Morocco survived a tense 3-2 penalty shootout after three Dutch misses, with Ismael Saibari sealing a place in the last 16 in Monterrey.

Morocco outlasted the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties at Monterrey Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16. The match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra time, but the shootout turned on the misses of Kluivert, Timber and Summerville, before Ismael Saibari struck the decisive kick for the Atlas Lions.

Cody Gakpo had put the Netherlands ahead in the 72nd minute, and Morocco answered in the 90+1 minute through Issa to force extra time. From there, neither side could break the deadlock, leaving the outcome to penalties in a stadium that staged one of the tournament’s most exacting tests of nerve. Morocco’s finish was cleaner and more composed, and the result reflected a side that handled the final moments better than the Dutch.

The victory sent Morocco into the last 16 of a World Cup that is being played for the first time with 48 teams and 104 matches across Canada, Mexico and the United States. It also extended a strong run for a team that had already booked progress from the group stage with a 4-2 win over Haiti, after earlier results that included a draw with Brazil and victories over Scotland and Haiti. The Netherlands had arrived as Group F winners, having drawn with Japan and beaten Sweden and Tunisia, and had been chasing a first World Cup title.

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The evening also carried a sharp emotional edge for Gakpo, who scored only two days after announcing the loss of his unborn son. His goal gave the Netherlands control for long stretches, but Morocco stayed close enough to punish any lapse and then held its composure when the match moved to penalties. Saibari, whom FIFA had already singled out for a standout goal against Brazil, finished the job when the pressure was highest, underscoring a Morocco side that has grown more assured on the game’s biggest stage.