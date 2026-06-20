Morocco beats Scotland 1-0, tops World Cup Group C after early goal

Saibari scored in the 2nd minute and Morocco held Scotland 1-0, but Steve Clarke’s side stayed alive in Group C on three points and one match to save the campaign.

Morocco needed only two minutes to put Scotland under pressure in Foxborough, and Ismael Saibari’s early finish became the fastest World Cup goal in Morocco’s history. From there, Morocco controlled the game at Boston Stadium, protected the lead and left Scotland with a defeat that hurt the performance more than the mathematics.

The result mattered because Scotland were not eliminated. Steve Clarke’s side arrived in the match with three points from a 1-0 opening win over Haiti, a result that gave Scotland its first World Cup victory since 1990 and its first finals appearance in 28 years. Even after Morocco moved to four points at the top of Group C, Scotland still had a path forward, but only if the final group game produces a result strong enough to keep pace in a tight table.

AI-generated illustration

The numbers from the night told a blunt story about why Scotland lost and what still must change. Morocco held 59 percent possession, put two shots on target and attempted 12 shots overall. Scotland finished with 41 percent possession, no shots on target and only six attempts. Against a Morocco side that reached the 2022 World Cup semifinals and arrived in Boston ranked eighth in the world, Scotland spent long stretches chasing the match without turning work rate into real danger.

That early blow was especially costly because the fixture already carried historic baggage. Scotland and Morocco last met in a World Cup group stage in 1998, when Morocco won 3-0, and this rematch again tilted Morocco’s way before Scotland had settled. The crowd at Gillette Stadium in nearby Foxborough also reflected the tournament’s wider mix, with many American fans in the stands even while attending Scotland-Morocco, and a planned 76th-minute applause honored Donny Strathie, the Scottish supporter who died in Boston after traveling to follow the team.

mustapha_ennaimi via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

For Scotland, the remaining question is no longer whether the campaign has promise, but whether it shows resilience or waste. The opening win over Haiti kept the door open; the loss to Morocco exposed how fragile that position remains when Scotland cannot create enough chances, win the ball higher, or give a forward line a shot on target. If the final group match brings sharper passing, quicker combinations and a more aggressive edge in the box, the campaign can still be remembered as hard-earned. If not, the early breakthrough will feel like a missed opportunity.