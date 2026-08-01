Morocco border surge overwhelms Ceuta, Spain restores control

Morocco’s easing of controls sent thousands into Ceuta, then Spain rushed troops and expulsions as the enclave became leverage in a diplomatic standoff.

Morocco’s apparent easing of controls sent thousands of people into Ceuta, the Spanish territory on Morocco’s northern coast, and turned the enclave into leverage in a dispute with Spain and the European Union. By Friday evening, most of those who crossed had left, hungry and disappointed after Spanish authorities moved to restore control.

The 2021 surge overwhelmed border posts in a matter of hours. Estimates at the time put the total at about 8,000 to nearly 10,000 arrivals over two days, including many children and teenagers, after Spanish border controls were briefly overwhelmed. Ceuta’s regional leader, Juan Jesús Vivas, said the influx was overwhelming local resources and urged Madrid to intervene as the city struggled to absorb the sudden wave.

Spain answered by speeding up expulsions once the migrant tide ebbed and deploying troops to Ceuta to support police on the ground. Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Spain’s interior minister, was expected to visit the territory as the government treated the episode as both a border-security crisis and a humanitarian emergency. The rapid military and police response reflected how quickly the situation had moved from a chaotic crossing to a test of state control at Europe’s southern frontier.

The political damage extended well beyond Ceuta. The European Parliament adopted a resolution on June 8, 2021, criticizing the use of minors by Moroccan authorities in the crisis, while CIDOB described Ceuta in May 2021 as an example of the “weaponisation of migration.” Later reporting on the same border rush said at least 57 people died during the crossings, a toll that underlined the human cost of a confrontation played out through migration pressure rather than formal diplomacy.