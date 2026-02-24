Morocco captain Romain Saïss retires from international football, capping a storied career that saw him lead his nation to unprecedented heights.

Romain Saïss, the long-serving captain of the Moroccan national football team, has announced his retirement from international competition, marking the end of an era for one of Africa’s most influential defenders. The decision, confirmed on February 24, 2026, has been described as a significant moment for Moroccan football, with multiple outlets including Flashscore.com, Morocco World News, and africanfootball.com reporting on the development.

End of an Influential International Career

Saïss, 35, departs after earning over 80 caps for Morocco since his debut in 2012. His leadership on and off the pitch was instrumental as Morocco enjoyed a resurgence on the international stage, highlighted by their historic run to the semi-finals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Saïss captained Morocco during the 2022 World Cup, helping the team achieve a fourth-place finish—the highest ever for an African nation at the tournament.

He featured in multiple Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments, consistently anchoring the defense and contributing crucial goals.

Across his international career, Saïss tallied over 7 goals for the Atlas Lions, a notable feat for a central defender.

Leadership and Legacy

Saïss’s leadership has been widely praised by teammates, coaches, and analysts. As Morocco’s captain, he was known for his tactical understanding, composure under pressure, and ability to inspire his squad during critical matches. His performances in the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup solidified his reputation as one of Africa’s top defenders of his generation.

According to Flashscore.com and africanfootball.com, Saïss’s retirement is seen as a “World Cup blow,” highlighting the challenge facing Morocco as they prepare for upcoming qualifiers and continental tournaments. His presence in the backline will be difficult to replace, and his experience played a critical role in Morocco’s tactical setup and dressing room culture.

Reactions and Next Steps for Morocco

While Saïss has not publicly stated the specific reasons for his retirement, reports from Morocco World News note that the decision comes after a period of reflection, likely influenced by his age, recent injuries, and a desire to focus on his club career. The Moroccan Football Federation is now expected to turn to a younger generation of defenders to fill the leadership gap left by Saïss’s departure.

With his international career concluded, Saïss is expected to continue playing club football, where he remains a key figure. For Morocco, his departure signals a period of transition, with fans and analysts looking to emerging talents to build on the foundation he helped establish.

Looking Back: Saïss’s Impact in Numbers

Over 80 international appearances for Morocco since 2012

Captain during Morocco’s historic 2022 World Cup campaign

Multiple AFCON tournament appearances, with match-by-match stats available

Renowned for defensive stability and key goals in international competition

Conclusion

Romain Saïss’s retirement from international football brings to a close a chapter defined by leadership, consistency, and historic achievement for Morocco. As the Atlas Lions look to the future, Saïss’s impact will be felt for years to come, both in the record books and in the legacy he leaves for the next generation of Moroccan footballers.