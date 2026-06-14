Morocco holds Brazil, extends rise as World Cup dark horse

Morocco’s 1-1 draw with Brazil in East Rutherford underscored a team that has climbed from Qatar’s 2022 semifinal run to FIFA’s No. 7 ranking.

Morocco did more than survive Brazil in its World Cup opener. It matched one of the tournament’s standard-bearers for pace, poise and nerve, then left New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with a 1-1 draw that strengthened the case for Walid Regragui’s side as a genuine threat in 2026.

Ismael Saibari put Morocco ahead on June 13, 2026, before Vinícius Júnior equalized for Brazil. The result carried the same message Morocco has been sending for four years: this is no longer a team built around one magical tournament run. It is a deep, disciplined squad with elite European club pedigree and enough tactical maturity to make top-ranked opponents uncomfortable on the biggest stage.

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That arc began at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where Morocco became the first Arab team and the first African team to reach the semifinals. Morocco stunned Spain in a penalty shootout on Dec. 6, 2022, then beat Portugal 1-0 on Dec. 10, 2022, to reach the last four. The run ended with a 2-1 loss to Croatia on Dec. 17, 2022, but Morocco still finished fourth and changed the way the sport viewed African and Arab national teams.

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The rise has not slowed. Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Morocco sat No. 7 in the FIFA men’s rankings, the highest position in its history and the highest of any African or Arab nation. The current roster reflects that standing, with Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz and captain Achraf Hakimi, fresh off a Champions League title with Paris Saint-Germain, anchoring a squad that also carries proven international pieces such as Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal and Abdelhamid Sabiri.

Photo by Juliano Ferreira

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Brazil, of course, remains a benchmark. The teams first met at the 1998 World Cup, when Brazil won 3-0, but Morocco flipped that script with a 2-1 friendly victory in Tangier on March 25, 2023, its first-ever win over Brazil. The draw in East Rutherford fit the same pattern: Morocco did not look like a novelty act. Under Regragui, it looked like a contender that has learned how to travel, defend and punish elite opposition when the moment arrives.