Morocco seeks revenge against France in World Cup quarterfinal showdown

Zakaria El Ouahdi cast Morocco as the smartest team, and its Boston quarterfinal against France carried 2022 revenge, a 16:00 kickoff and a new African benchmark.

Zakaria El Ouahdi cast Morocco as the smartest team in the quarterfinal buildup, a sign that the Atlas Lions intended to beat France with structure and discipline as much as with talent. The quarterfinal was set for Thursday, July 9, 2026, at Boston Stadium, with kickoff at 16:00 in Boston, 22:00 in Paris and 21:00 in Rabat. FIFA listed Argentine referee Facundo Tello for match No. 97.

Morocco reached the last eight with a run that mixed resilience and control. It opened with a 1-1 draw against Brazil, then beat Scotland 1-0 and Haiti 4-2 in the group stage. After that, Morocco eliminated the Netherlands on penalties in the round of 32 and beat Canada 3-0 in the round of 16. That made Morocco the first African team to reach the World Cup quarterfinals more than once, and it followed the history it made in Qatar in 2022, when it became the first African side to reach the semifinals.

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The stakes against France were personal as well as tactical. France had knocked Morocco out 2-0 in the 2022 semifinals, and this meeting gave Morocco a chance to answer that loss against the same opponent. France arrived after winning its group with authority and then beating Paraguay in the round of 16, but Morocco’s staff had been clear that the match would not be decided by pace alone. Mohamed Ouahbi pointed to the team’s energy and pragmatism as decisive in difficult moments, a clue to the way Morocco planned to manage the game.

That plan depended on shape, transitions and control of the details. Morocco had built this run on compact defending, quick breaks and measured decision-making once possession turned over, rather than trying to trade runs with France’s attackers. Brahim Díaz arrived with four assists in the tournament, and his ability to link midfield to the final third offered Morocco a direct route through France’s structure. At the other end, Yassine Bounou described a side still growing, but one with the ambition to go very far.

Edwin Lord Weeks via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Morocco’s squad also reflected how quickly the program had evolved. Ouahbi announced his 26-man list on May 26, and 14 of those players were born in 2000 or later. Only two had been part of the 2022 finals squad, a reminder that this side carried the memory of Qatar without depending on it. Ismael Saibari was unavailable for France because of a physical problem, leaving Morocco to lean even harder on its balance, experience and timing against the team that had ended its last deep run.