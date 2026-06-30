Morocco stuns Netherlands in penalties to reach World Cup last 16

Ismael Saibari scored the deciding penalty as Morocco beat the Netherlands 3-2 in a shootout, sending the Atlas Lions into the last 16 against Canada.

Ismael Saibari struck the final penalty low and right to beat Bart Verbruggen, seal a 3-2 shootout win over the Netherlands and send Morocco into the World Cup last 16 at Estadio Monterrey. The victory came after a 1-1 draw through extra time on June 29, 2026, and it carried Morocco into the knockout stage for a second consecutive World Cup.

Morocco had to chase the match after Cody Gakpo put the Netherlands ahead in the 72nd minute, a goal that briefly put the Dutch within reach of an early escape from a tense knockout tie. Morocco answered in the first minute of added time when Issa Diop rose to head in Chemsdine Talbi’s cross, forcing extra time and shifting the momentum of a match that had felt nearly lost.

The shootout turned on Yassine Bounou, who stopped Crysencio Summerville’s fourth Dutch attempt. Morocco had already seen Neil El Aynaoui miss, and later Achraf Hakimi hit the post with a chance to finish the contest before Saibari settled it. Justin Kluivert and Quinten Timber also failed from the spot, leaving the Netherlands exposed to the late pressure Morocco kept building.

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Thousands of Moroccan supporters celebrated the breakthrough, joined by a notable local following in the stadium, while Hakimi publicly thanked fans in Mexico and Moroccan supporters for their backing.

For the Netherlands, the loss marked the earliest World Cup elimination in the country’s history. Gakpo’s goal also came in a charged personal context, with teammates embracing him after he scored days after news of the death of his partner’s unborn child.

Marcin Sochacki via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Morocco will now face Canada in Houston on Saturday, July 4, 2026, with a quarterfinal place on the line.