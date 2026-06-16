Mortgage rates drop, purchase and refinance loans get cheaper

National mortgage averages eased to 6.37% for a purchase loan and 6.70% for a refinance, trimming about $49 and $34 a month on a $300,000 loan.

Mortgage borrowing eased for both buyers and refinancers, and the latest move finally delivered a noticeable payment break. Zillow-based national averages put the 30-year fixed purchase mortgage at 6.37% and the 30-year refinance rate at 6.70%, both lower than on May 21, when they stood at 6.62% and 6.87%. The 15-year fixed purchase rate fell to 5.87% from 6%, while the 15-year refinance median slipped to 5.79% from 6%.

On a $300,000 loan, that shift translated into a monthly principal-and-interest payment of about $1,871 for a 30-year purchase mortgage, down from roughly $1,920 three weeks earlier. A $300,000 refinance at 6.70% came out to about $1,936 a month, compared with about $1,970 at 6.87%. The 15-year terms also improved, cutting the monthly bill by about $21 on a purchase loan and about $34 on a refinance loan at that same balance.

Jams76 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

The broader backdrop still argues for restraint. Mortgage rates had jumped after the war in Iran pushed oil prices higher and inflation stayed stubborn, with consumer prices up 4.2% in May and U.S. payrolls rising by 172,000 that same month. Rates could move again around the Federal Reserve’s meeting this week, and the market remains sensitive to shifts in inflation and investor expectations.

Data visualization chart

For consumers, the recent dip is meaningful enough to act on if the new payment fits the budget and the quote is close to the best offer already in hand. Homeowners looking to refinance are in the strongest position when today’s rate is at least half a percentage point below the current loan, while buyers who are stretched by home prices may find that a $40 to $50 monthly reduction changes the affordability equation. It is not a signal to wait for a dramatic collapse in borrowing costs; it is a reminder that small rate moves can still matter when monthly budgets are tight.