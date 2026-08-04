Moses Itauma's fight with Filip Hrgovic upgraded to IBF title bout

Moses Itauma’s August 29 bout with Filip Hrgovic at The O2 will now crown an IBF heavyweight champion, after Oleksandr Usyk left the belt vacant.

Moses Itauma’s fight with Filip Hrgovic at The O2 Arena in London on 29 August will now be for the vacant IBF heavyweight title, turning a major step-up bout into a championship fight overnight. Queensberry lists the matchup as the main event, and DAZN staged a launch press conference in London on 22 June, putting the 21-year-old Briton under a brighter spotlight before a single punch has been thrown.

The title vacancy is the reason the fight moved so quickly into the division’s top tier. Oleksandr Usyk vacated the IBF heavyweight belt in 2024, leaving the organization’s picture unsettled while other champions filled the rest of the landscape. Sky Sports noted in early July 2026 that Daniel Dubois held the WBO belt while the IBF title remained open, a snapshot of a heavyweight division still being rearranged around Usyk’s departure.

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That shift helped create the strange overlap around Itauma’s path. On 1 July 2026, the IBF ordered Itauma to fight Frank Sanchez for the vacant heavyweight title, even though the Hrgovic fight was already scheduled for London on 29 August. Sanchez has since said he wants the winner of Itauma-Hrgovic for the IBF title, keeping pressure on the bout even as the title assignment was resolved.

The matchup also answers a second question, whether Itauma has earned the elevation on merit. Coverage has framed him as the undefeated young British heavyweight being pushed into the biggest fight of his career, while Hrgovic is treated as a seasoned former top IBF contender and a severe test of whether Itauma’s speed translates at championship level. Eddie Hearn has backed Itauma, saying his speed and sharpness could decide the fight, while also calling Hrgovic world-class.

Photo by Vladimir Srajber

Hrgovic has not played the supporting role. He has questioned Itauma’s commitment and rejected the idea that the Briton has been carefully hand-picked, a response that adds edge to a fight already carrying a title. With the IBF belt vacant and the division in flux after Usyk, Itauma is being elevated because of both factors: his rise has earned him the shot, and the vacancy has moved him straight into the championship frame.