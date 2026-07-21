Most American households lack wealth to weather financial setbacks

Three in four U.S. households fall short of Aspen’s essential-wealth benchmark, while less than 40% can afford a starter home and 242 cities have $1 million entry-level houses.

Three in four American households do not have enough wealth to absorb a financial shock or move toward major life goals, the Aspen Institute Financial Security Program found in a June 22 report. The new benchmark, called essential wealth, was laid out by Genevieve Melford and Steven Brown as a way to measure whether families have the assets to stay financially resilient.

The Aspen report did not appear out of nowhere. It built on a November 2025 primer, Toward the Development of an Essential Wealth Concept and Measurement, and a March 2023 paper, The Case for Early Wealth Building Accounts, showing a longer effort to define the level of wealth families need to be secure. That shift matters because the problem is not just wages. Wealth, not income alone, determines whether a household can handle a job loss, a medical bill or a move toward homeownership without falling backward.

A CBS News analysis tied to the Aspen work put the annual income needed for a typical U.S. family to thrive at $145,000, and said about half of Americans fall short of that mark. The same analysis said people under 40 who meet the essential-wealth threshold have enough money for a down payment on an entry-level home, a sign that even first steps into asset building are now out of reach for many younger households.

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The housing market has made that gap sharper. Separate June 30 data showed less than 40% of U.S. households can afford a starter home, while another report counted 242 U.S. cities with entry-level homes priced at $1 million or more. Nearly half of those cities are in California, where the lower rungs of the market have become as inaccessible as luxury housing was a generation ago.

Stress is showing up across the balance sheet. NEFE said on January 29 that 8 in 10 U.S. adults reported stress and 77% experienced a financial setback in 2025, underscoring how common it has become for families to lose ground rather than build savings. The Federal Reserve’s Report on the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households in 2025, published in May 2026, added another national benchmark for a consumer economy in which routine setbacks are increasingly hard to absorb.