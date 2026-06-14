Most Americans oppose Trump’s UFC event on White House grounds

Only 16% of Americans called Trump’s White House UFC event appropriate, while 46% called it inappropriate. Even among Republicans, support was just 31%, pointing to a narrow appeal.

Donald Trump’s plan to turn the White House South Lawn into a UFC stage looked far more popular with a cultural niche than with the public at large. Just 16% of Americans said the mixed martial arts event was appropriate, while 46% called it inappropriate, and even among Republicans support reached only 31%, despite roughly eight in 10 Republicans approving of Trump’s overall performance.

The numbers suggest the spectacle lands with a narrower audience than the White House celebration implies. Only 18% of respondents said they were fans of mixed martial arts, compared with 31% who called themselves basketball fans and 16% who followed U.S. soccer, a reminder that the sport’s reach is meaningful but limited in the broader electorate.

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The event also survived a legal challenge that framed it as an improper use of federal parkland. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta rejected the lawsuit filed by Virginia residents Susan Douglas and Paul Romano, backed by the Public Integrity Project, finding they lacked standing. He said any harm would be temporary and outweighed by the time and money already invested in the project.

Photo by Artem Zhukov

Court filings and reporting placed that investment at about $60 million, with up to 900 workers involved and thousands of ticketed guests planned. The plaintiffs argued that sporting events are barred on the South Lawn, and that the temporary arena and arch were built without congressional approval or environmental review. They also said the fight card would improperly use public monuments and land for private profit.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

UFC Freedom 250 was set for Sunday, June 14, on Trump’s 80th birthday, as part of the run-up to the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. UFC said the card was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET, with a press conference at the Lincoln Memorial and a weigh-in on the Ellipse. Crypto.com was announced as co-presenting partner.

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Trump’s ties to UFC chief executive Dana White go back to the early 2000s, when Trump hosted UFC events at his then-bankrupt Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City. That long relationship has helped make the fight card a signature Trump-style fusion of politics and entertainment, but it has also made the event a magnet for backlash. Several performers pulled out of related 250th-anniversary celebrations over concerns about being associated with Trump, underscoring how quickly a White House spectacle can turn from celebration into political test.