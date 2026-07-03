Most major retailers open July 4, but hours vary by location

Most big chains stayed open for the Saturday holiday, but USPS closed post offices and the Fed pushed releases to Monday. Local store locators mattered most.

Independence Day falls on Saturday, July 4, 2026, and the holiday split has already pushed some government closures onto Friday, July 3, while most major retailers keep their doors open through the long weekend. The practical problem for shoppers is not whether stores are open, but which location, pharmacy, or service counter is running on reduced hours.

The U.S. Postal Service said all Post Office locations were closed on Saturday, July 4, and that regular mail delivery and retail services would resume Monday, July 6. The Federal Reserve Board also shifted into holiday mode: its holiday table says that when Independence Day falls on a Saturday, the Board of Governors is closed on Friday, July 3, and daily and weekly statistical releases scheduled for that day move to Monday, July 6. That creates a split schedule for anyone trying to handle errands, mail, or financial reporting across the holiday weekend.

Retailers, by contrast, are mostly keeping the holiday open, though not on a single national timetable. Walmart, Target, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Walgreens all direct customers to store locators because hours can vary by location. Costco’s customer-service page says its membership and warehouse phone and chat lines were closed on July 4, while its warehouse locator tells shoppers to check local hours and holiday closures. The Home Depot’s 2026 holiday schedule also tells shoppers to verify local store hours because operating times differ by market.

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Some chains have published more specific holiday schedules. Kroger said its stores were open July 4 with regular store hours, although pharmacy and clinic hours could vary. Trader Joe’s said all of its stores were open until 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 4. Walgreens posted a June 18 corporate update on expanded pharmacy access for Fourth of July, but still told customers to check the store locator for the most current store and pharmacy hours.

Safeway and Publix are also promoting Fourth of July shopping and meal planning, signaling that they are operating for the holiday weekend. For shoppers trying to beat the holiday rush, the clearest rule is the least convenient one: assume the chain is open, then verify the exact location before leaving home.