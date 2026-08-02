Most migrants return to Morocco after mass Ceuta crossing

Spain said 48,300 to 48,500 migrants had returned to Morocco from Ceuta, leaving a handful exhausted and hungry on the seafront.

Spanish authorities put the number at about 48,300 to 48,500 migrants who had already returned to Morocco from Ceuta, leaving a small minority holed up on a seafront, tired, hungry and vowing to stay. The pullback followed a surge in which roughly 50,000 to 60,000 people crossed into the tiny Spanish North African enclave on Morocco’s northern coast, overwhelming a border that has become a flashpoint for Spain and the European Union.

The crossings came by land and sea. Some migrants swam around border barriers or climbed the fence, while others entered through the border gate. At least 57 people died during the crossings, and Spain sent soldiers and extra security forces, including the Guardia Civil, to help restore order.

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Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez described the situation as an “attack” and said illegal migrants would be returned to Morocco as soon as possible. Ceuta’s local leader, Juan Jesús Vivas, said the influx was overwhelming local resources and urged Madrid to intervene as hospitals, shelters and police were pushed harder by the sudden arrivals.

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A Spanish Supreme Court ruling in July 2026 limited “hot returns” and barred the summary return of migrants intercepted at sea while trying to reach Ceuta or Melilla, making it harder to push back people who made it onto the coast without some form of process. Some of those who reached Ceuta’s beaches were still waiting there after the main wave had been sent back.