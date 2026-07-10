Mourners display anti-Trump banner at Khamenei burial amid Iran tensions

Mourners unfurled a banner reading "Hey Trump we will kill you" as Khamenei's burial became a blunt signal of Iran's hard line.

Mourners hoisted a long banner reading "Hey Trump we will kill you" as they gathered for the burial of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, turning a funeral scene into a public display of defiance as tensions with the United States intensified.

CBS News aired the scene on July 10, 2026, with Charlie D'Agata reporting and Joseph Zacks, a former deputy assistant director for counterterrorism at the CIA, joining the segment to assess the stakes. D'Agata is a veteran foreign correspondent who has reported from Israel and Gaza, and CBS has repeatedly brought Zacks onto Iran-focused segments this year as the conflict has broadened.

AI-generated illustration

The banner landed in the middle of a wider confrontation that has already moved through war, diplomacy and leadership change in Tehran. In February, CBS reported that U.S. and Iranian negotiators were set to meet in Oman for nuclear talks on Friday, while President Donald Trump warned that Iran's supreme leader should be "very worried." CBS later reported Trump was "disappointed" in Iran's new choice of leadership, the former supreme leader's son, Mojtaba Khamenei.

Mahmoud Hosseini via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

The burial also unfolded against the backdrop of a regime that has used lethal force to preserve control. CBS reported in January that at least 12,000 people had been killed in the crackdown on protests, a toll that underscored why a public mourning event can double as a test of loyalty, succession and intimidation. The anti-Trump banner sharpened that message further, signaling that Iran's leadership is willing to turn a ceremonial gathering into a warning aimed well beyond Tehran.