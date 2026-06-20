Moves of the Diamond Hand launches in Early Access on Steam

Moves of the Diamond Hand entered Steam Early Access with two chapters, a dice-run RPG system, and a plan to grow for 9 to 12 months.

Moves of the Diamond Hand arrived in Early Access with a premise that makes its ambitions plain: strange conversations, dice-driven outcomes, and a roleplaying structure built to keep changing. The first-person narrative RPG launched on Steam on April 13, 2026, and the current version already includes the first two chapters of a story set in the surreal, jazz-soaked Off-Peak City.

Cosmo D has framed the game as part of the larger Off-Peak universe, returning to the same city that anchored The Norwood Suite, Off-Peak, Tales from Off-Peak City Vol. 1, and Betrayal at Club Low. His official site identifies him as a Brooklyn, New York game maker, and marks Moves of the Diamond Hand as his 2026 Early Access project. That continuity matters because the new game does not simply reuse the setting: it pushes the series deeper into a system where intrigue, social maneuvering, and tabletop-style mechanics drive nearly every exchange.

AI-generated illustration

The Steam store page describes the title as a first-person urban RPG powered by dice and intrigue, with Early Access planned to last nine to twelve months. During that period, future chapters are scheduled to arrive as Major Event updates. The full version is set to add all chapters, more customization, difficulty modes, quality-of-life improvements, and a polished story shaped by player feedback. Steam also lists 86 user reviews and a 100% positive rating, an early signal that its odd structure is landing with players who want more than a conventional quest loop.

What has drawn the most attention is the design itself. Preview coverage has highlighted a system in which stats, actions, items, conditions, and disguises are all represented by dice, creating a game that resembles a narrative tabletop session as much as a digital RPG. Community reactions have described the game as weird, surprising, and fun, while also praising the density of its mechanics, the bizarre status effects, and the politics and factions woven into its world. That combination of absurd humor and exacting rules has become part of the appeal.

Photo by Yaroslav Shuraev

The release also underscores a broader shift in indie RPG design. Instead of polishing a familiar fantasy template, Moves of the Diamond Hand leans into instability, partial release, and mechanical experimentation, trusting players to follow it into stranger territory. Cosmo D’s 2022 game Betrayal at Club Low won the Seumas McNally Grand Prize and Nuovo Award at the IGF Awards 2023, and this new project extends that same willingness to make roleplaying systems that feel risky, improvised, and alive.