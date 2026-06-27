Mr. Met dances as Mets reporter breaks down miserable season

Mr. Met’s rainbow-clad dance behind Steve Gelbs turned the Mets’ worst stretch into a viral punchline just hours after Carlos Mendoza was fired.

Mr. Met turned a grim Mets day into a national punchline Friday night, dancing in rainbow Pride Night attire behind Steve Gelbs as the reporter broke down Carlos Mendoza’s firing on air. The clip spread fast because it captured the same contradiction that has followed the club all season: a team with baseball’s highest payroll still losing badly enough to become must-see entertainment.

The backdrop was as harsh as the joke. The Mets entered the night at 34-47 and riding a six-game losing streak, numbers that put them among the sport’s biggest disappointments. Mendoza was dismissed earlier in the day, and the timing made Gelbs’ live segment look like a moving portrait of a season collapsing in real time.

Francisco Lindor added another layer to the fallout by saying the players failed Mendoza. That framed the change as more than a manager’s exit and pushed responsibility back onto a roster built to contend but producing like one stuck in a far smaller market.

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The organization moved quickly to Andy Green, naming him interim manager for the rest of the season. Christian Scott, who is on the injured list with right hip impingement, already voiced support for Green and said he could not wait to throw for him. The Mets were expected to play their next game Saturday, June 27, against the Phillies.

The vacancy also drew outside attention. Albert Pujols publicly expressed interest in the job and was seen reacting to the opening on MLB Network Friday afternoon, widening the conversation beyond the club’s immediate fix. David Stearns, the Mets president of baseball operations, explained the firing and took responsibility for the team’s failures, underscoring that the decision reflected an organizational breakdown, not just a manager’s poor month.

D. Benjamin Miller via Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

What made the Mr. Met clip resonate far beyond New York was its blunt visual logic. The Mets were losing, the mascot was dancing, and the broadcast kept going. That contrast has become familiar in modern sports, where even collapsing teams are packaged as brands, and the spectacle does not stop when the standings turn ugly.