MTA bus crash in Pikesville injures 28, hits FedEx Office

An MTA bus smashed into multiple vehicles and a FedEx Office in Pikesville, injuring 28 people and sending one critical patient out by medevac.

An MTA bus crashed into multiple vehicles and then struck a FedEx Office in Pikesville, injuring 28 people and turning the 1500 block of Reisterstown Road into a mass-casualty scene. The collision unfolded just outside Baltimore city limits, on a busy suburban corridor where traffic, storefronts and utility lines sit close together.

Baltimore County Fire Department declared the crash a mass-casualty incident as crews rushed to the scene. Officials said one person was trapped in the wreckage when responders arrived, and at least one patient was critically hurt. Later reporting said the critically injured patient was extricated from the bus and flown out by medevac.

The emergency response was wide-ranging. Fifteen ambulances responded, including units from Howard County and Anne Arundel County, as medics treated the injured and moved patients away from the crash site. BGE was also called because of downed wires, adding another hazard to a scene that already involved a bus, several vehicles and a building impact.

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The crash raised the same questions investigators face after every transit disaster in a dense commercial strip: whether the driver had a medical emergency, whether the bus had a mechanical problem, what the road design allowed, and how the chain of response performed once the collision happened. The Maryland Transit Administration and other authorities had not immediately released the cause as the investigation continued.

What made the Pikesville crash so serious was the way the scene cascaded in a matter of moments. An MTA bus did not just collide with one vehicle and stop. It hit multiple cars, then reached a storefront, bringing a public transit vehicle, commercial property and utility infrastructure into the same emergency. That kind of compression is what turns a routine traffic crash into a mass-casualty event, especially on corridors where buses, delivery operations and heavy local traffic share narrow road space.

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Residents were urged to avoid the area while emergency crews worked, and the 1500 block of Reisterstown Road remained a focal point for investigators trying to reconstruct how the collision progressed. With the building, the downed wires and the injured all part of the same wreck, the incident became a test of driver fitness, vehicle condition, street design and emergency coordination all at once.