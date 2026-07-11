Muchova and Noskova set for historic all-Czech Wimbledon final

Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova met in Wimbledon’s first all-Czech women’s final, extending the Czech Republic’s surge in elite women’s tennis.

Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova were set to contest the Wimbledon women’s final on Centre Court in London on Saturday, giving the tournament its first all-Czech singles final and guaranteeing a new champion. The No. 10 seed and the No. 9 seed both arrived chasing their first Grand Slam singles title.

The matchup also marked the first women’s singles final at Wimbledon between two players from the same country since Serena Williams beat Venus Williams in 2009. Wimbledon said the winner would make the Czech Republic the source of a third ladies’ singles champion in the last four years, after Marketa Vondrousova in 2023 and Barbora Krejcikova in 2024. ESPN’s Ladies’ Championship coverage was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.

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Muchova reached the final by saving a match point in a tense semifinal win over Coco Gauff, a result that underlined how quickly she has turned into one of the strongest grass-court players in the draw. She had added her first career grass-court singles title at the Bad Homburg Open on June 27, 2026, a win that sharpened her form just before Wimbledon’s final weekend.

Noskova’s route was just as striking. Wimbledon said the 21-year-old became the youngest player to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon since Petra Kvitova in 2010. If Noskova won the title, Wimbledon said she would be 21 years and 236 days old, which would make her the youngest Wimbledon women’s champion since Kvitova in 2011. Her June run in Berlin delivered her first WTA 500 title, her first grass-court title and her top-10 debut.

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The final carried added weight because Muchova and Noskova were former Olympic doubles teammates who finished fourth for the Czech Republic at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Their pairing in the final reflected more than one strong season from two players. It pointed to a deeper Czech women’s pipeline that has kept producing Grand Slam threats across generations, from Kvitova to Vondrousova to Krejcikova and now to Muchova and Noskova.