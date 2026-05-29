Five of nine scheduled acts have now exited Donald Trump’s ‘Great American State Fair’, casting uncertainty over the event’s entertainment lineup.

Five of nine scheduled musical acts have now withdrawn from the upcoming ‘Great American State Fair’, an event linked to Donald Trump’s campaign, with rock star Bret Michaels the latest to exit. The departures, first reported by Forbes, follow a string of high-profile cancellations that have thrown the event’s entertainment schedule into question.

Entertainment Lineup Shrinks

The ‘Great American State Fair’, promoted in part as a celebration of music and patriotism, originally advertised nine musical acts, including both classic and contemporary artists. Forbes reported that as of May 29, five acts have officially pulled out, leaving only four confirmed performers on the bill. Bret Michaels, best known as the lead singer of Poison, is the most recent artist to announce his withdrawal.

Bret Michaels is the latest to leave the lineup.

is the latest to leave the lineup. Other artists who have exited include Young MC and Morris Day , as noted by The New York Times and corroborated by Forbes.

and , as noted by The New York Times and corroborated by Forbes. This leaves just four acts still scheduled to perform, although the event’s organizers have not confirmed whether replacements will be announced.

Possible Motivations and Broader Context

While the Forbes report did not specify all the reasons for the withdrawals, industry observers have noted that participation in politically affiliated events can be controversial for performers. Some artists have previously cited concerns over political messaging or public backlash as reasons for stepping away from campaign-linked festivals.

The timing of these cancellations comes as the event’s association with Donald Trump becomes more prominent, with the Federal Election Commission listing the fair as part of official campaign activities. Event organizers have not publicly commented on the wave of withdrawals as of publication.

Impact on Ticket Holders and Remaining Performers

The shrinking lineup has led to uncertainty for ticket holders. On the official Ticketmaster page, the fair is still being advertised, but with fewer acts than initially promised. As of writing, there has been no official statement regarding refunds or rescheduling for the affected performances.

For the four remaining acts, questions remain about whether the diminished roster will affect crowd turnout or the event’s overall atmosphere. Data from Setlist.fm show that similar events in previous years have relied heavily on star power to draw audiences, making these high-profile cancellations particularly consequential.

Looking Ahead

With just a fraction of the original lineup still on board, the ‘Great American State Fair’ faces challenges in maintaining its entertainment appeal. Industry trackers such as Pollstar will continue monitoring for further changes to the artist roster. Ticket holders and political observers alike are watching to see how organizers respond to the withdrawals and whether additional acts will join or leave before the event date.

As the event approaches, the focus now turns to whether the fair can secure replacement performers and how these changes will impact both attendance and the broader perception of campaign-linked entertainment events in a highly polarized election season.