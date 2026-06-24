Muñoz lifts Colombia past Congo, into World Cup knockout stage

Daniel Muñoz struck in the 76th minute as Colombia beat DR Congo 1-0 in Guadalajara and clinched a place in the World Cup round of 16.

Daniel Muñoz broke a tense scoreless match in the 76th minute, finishing a Juan Fernando Quintero assist to give Colombia a 1-0 victory over the Republic of the Congo and send the Cafeteros into the World Cup knockout stage. The result at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, on the edge of Guadalajara, gave Colombia six points and provisional control of Group K.

The timing mattered as much as the finish. Colombia entered the match after a 3-1 opening win over Uzbekistan, while DR Congo arrived on the strength of a draw against Portugal, a start that had already turned the group into a genuine contest. By the final whistle, Colombia had protected its unbeaten record, while Lionel Mpasi had spent long stretches keeping the Congolese in the game before Muñoz finally found a gap.

The match kicked off at 20:00 local time, 21:00 in Bogotá and 03:00 on Wednesday in Kinshasa, a reminder of how the tournament stitched together supporters across continents. A crowd of 45,358 filled Estadio Akron, and the night carried the feel of a Colombian diaspora gathering in Mexico as much as a group-stage decider. Muñoz’s goal, and his selection as Player of the Match, turned him into one of Colombia’s defining figures of the tournament so far.

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Néstor Lorenzo sent out a starting lineup that included Camilo Vargas, Daniel Muñoz, Jhon Lucumí, Johan Mojica, Davinson Sánchez, James Rodríguez, Jhon Arias, Gustavo Puerta, Jefferson Lerma, Luis Díaz and Luis Suárez. Colombia controlled the rhythm for long stretches, but Mpasi repeatedly delayed the breakthrough until Quintero slipped Muñoz into position for the decisive finish. Afterward, Lorenzo celebrated the result but pressed his players for more ruthlessness, while Muñoz pointed to the collective effort behind the win and the place it secured in the next round.