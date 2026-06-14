Musiala strikes as Germany rout Curazao 7-1 at World Cup

Jamal Musiala’s 47th-minute finish put Germany 4-1 up and reinforced why he is central to the team’s attacking future.

Jamal Musiala gave Germany the kind of goal that changes the conversation around a team’s ceiling. In the 47th minute in Houston, Texas, he turned sharply inside the area and finished with his right foot from the right side of the box to make it 4-1 against Curazao in Group E of the 2026 World Cup.

Joshua Kimmich supplied the assist, and Musiala’s touch was decisive from the moment the ball arrived. The Bayern Munich midfielder used a quick half-turn to create space, then struck cleanly just after the restart, a goal that blended improvisation, movement and composure in one sequence. It was the sort of finish that explained why Germany see him as more than a scorer. He was the player capable of unlocking a crowded defense with one instinctive action.

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Germany had already built control through Felix Nmecha and Nico Schlotterbeck before Curazao briefly threatened to alter the tone of the match. Livano Comenencia scored the first World Cup goal in Curazao’s history, a landmark moment for the Caribbean side, before Germany’s response pulled the game decisively back in its favor. Musiala’s strike came right after halftime and restored the cushion with authority.

From there, Germany kept widening the gap. Kai Havertz added goals, Nathaniel Brown scored, and Deniz Undav joined the procession as Germany finished with a 7-1 victory. The final margin reflected the difference in depth and attacking variety, but Musiala’s goal stood out because it was the clearest proof of the creative edge Germany can now build around.

Photo by Roman Stavila

That matters even more because Musiala had been under scrutiny recently, with questions surrounding his form and his place in the lineup. Against Curazao, he answered with a finish that felt less like a routine tally than a statement about where Germany’s attack is headed. When Musiala is drifting between lines, receiving under pressure and still finding a way to turn and finish, Germany looks like a side with a much higher ceiling.