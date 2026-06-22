Music mogul Clive Davis dies at 94, leaving pop legacy

Clive Davis, the hitmaker behind Whitney Houston, Santana and Alicia Keys, died at 94 after decades of turning labels into pop engines.

Clive Davis, the record executive who turned label strategy into pop culture, died at 94 at his Manhattan home, his family confirmed. Reports said he had recently been hospitalized with respiratory problems, closing a career that repeatedly pushed new voices into the American mainstream.

Born in Brooklyn on April 4, 1932, Davis earned scholarships to New York University and Harvard Law School before becoming Columbia Records’ general counsel and then president from 1967 to 1973. He later founded Arista Records in 1974 and, years after that, J Records, building three separate houses of hitmaking around one central conviction: a crossover artist could be identified, packaged and scaled.

The proof was in the records and the careers. Only three months after Arista opened, Barry Manilow’s “Mandy,” found and named by Davis, went to No. 1. At Columbia, Davis signed Janis Joplin’s Big Brother and The Holding Company and later helped shape the careers of Bruce Springsteen, Carlos Santana and Patti Smith; at Arista, he steered Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin into a new commercial era. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which inducted Davis in 2000 with the Ahmet Ertegun Award, said he had an uncanny eye for talent and that every act he touched turned platinum.

Davis’ later label era kept redefining the pop center. When he formed J Records in 2000, Alicia Keys was among the first signings, and her debut, Songs in A Minor, sold more than 10 million copies. His Grammy trail ran through Santana’s Supernatural, Kelly Clarkson’s Breakaway, Whitney Houston’s My Love Is Your Love and Leona Lewis’ “Bleeding Love,” showing how his influence stretched from rock to R&B to global pop without losing radio instinct. He won five Grammy Awards and remained one of the industry’s most durable kingmakers.

For decades, Davis made the business side of music feel inseparable from the sound itself. From Columbia’s rock expansion to Arista’s pop machine and J Records’ early-2000s surge, he kept proving that the biggest American hits often came from executives willing to treat genre lines as something to break, not respect.