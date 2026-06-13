Musk becomes first trillionaire as wealth gap hits record high

Musk is poised to become the world’s first trillionaire as the top 1% of U.S. households hit a record 31.7% of national wealth.

Elon Musk is poised to become the world’s first trillionaire as SpaceX moves toward a planned initial public offering that would value the rocket company at $1.75 trillion. The milestone lands at a moment when the richest Americans are pulling further away from everyone else, and when many households say inflation, job insecurity and weak pay gains still define daily life.

Forbes said the SpaceX pricing would lift Musk’s estimated fortune to about $1 trillion, up from roughly $813 billion before the update. Musk’s holdings in SpaceX, Tesla and other companies would put him nearly three times richer than Larry Page, underscoring how concentrated gains in a few public and private assets can reshape the top of the wealth pyramid with astonishing speed.

The broader picture is even starker. The top 1% of U.S. households owned 31.7% of all U.S. wealth in the third quarter of 2025, the highest share on record since the Federal Reserve began tracking household wealth in 1989. That group held about $55 trillion in assets, roughly equal to the wealth of the bottom 90% combined. It is a textbook example of how asset inflation, not broad wage growth, has driven much of the nation’s recent financial gains.

That divide helps explain why headline economic strength often feels disconnected from household reality. In the Federal Reserve’s 2024 survey of household economics and decisionmaking, fielded in October 2024 and published in May 2025, 73% of adults said they were doing okay financially or living comfortably, down from 78% in 2021. The Fed said inflation remained a top financial concern, especially the price of food and groceries, while perceptions of local and national conditions remained well below pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

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The strain has only deepened in 2026. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index stood at 48.9 in June 2026, a reading that signals persistent pessimism about the economy. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released in June found that more than half of respondents feared artificial intelligence could cost someone in their household a job, a warning sign that the market’s enthusiasm for AI is colliding with worker anxiety about displacement.

Musk’s rise has moved faster than even the recent surge in billionaire wealth. Forbes said he became the first person ever worth $500 billion in October 2025, and the new SpaceX valuation would push him into territory no individual has reached before. For Washington, D.C. policymakers and for households watching grocery bills, rent and paychecks, the message is the same: a booming market at the top can coexist with a far harsher economy below.