Musk boosts controversial anti-immigrant film Citizen Vigilante on X

Elon Musk pushed Armie Hammer’s Citizen Vigilante to X, amplifying a film critics say sells an anti-immigrant fantasy. It had already been banned in Germany for extreme violence.

Elon Musk posted Armie Hammer’s Citizen Vigilante to X in June 2026, turning a low-budget action thriller into a far wider talking point and giving a controversial comeback vehicle for Hammer a major boost.

The film had already drawn scrutiny in Europe. Coverage described it as banned in Germany over extreme violence and a perceived anti-immigrant message, and the project had been renamed from Dark Knight to Citizen Vigilante in 2025 after talks involving Warner Bros. By February 2026, Quiver had acquired North American rights to Uwe Boll’s film and was preparing a summer release.

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Critics have said the movie pushes a racist, anti-immigrant fantasy in which Western countries are being “invaded” by migrants and vigilante violence is presented as the answer. That framing has made the film more than a tabloid curiosity, because Musk’s endorsement put a polarizing cultural product into the same digital space where he regularly shapes politics, migration debates, and identity fights for audiences far beyond the United States.

Hammer’s involvement sharpened the reaction. The actor had already suffered major career fallout after sexual assault allegations surfaced in 2021, and Citizen Vigilante has been presented as part of his effort to return to mainstream attention. Musk’s amplification gave that comeback a much larger platform while also tying the film to a broader politics of grievance that has been increasingly visible in Europe.

Elon Musk Screenshot by Roy Zuo via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

BBC later placed Citizen Vigilante inside Musk’s wider “war on woke” films and his anti-immigration rhetoric in Europe, a sign that the movie is being read less as a one-off publicity stunt than as another tool in a culture-war strategy. The episode shows how political influence can travel through entertainment as easily as through speeches or platform rules, with a celebrity-backed film used to circulate hardline messages across borders.