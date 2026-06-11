Musk draws fury after Belfast riots over anti-immigrant violence

Musk faced backlash after boosting Belfast protest calls on X as masked rioters torched homes, vehicles and a bus following a north Belfast stabbing.

Elon Musk drew fury in Britain after amplifying protest calls on X as Belfast was shaken by anti-immigrant violence tied to a brutal knife attack in north Belfast on Monday, June 9, 2026. A 30-year-old Sudanese man was charged with attempted murder, and police said they did not believe the attack was terror-related.

The violence quickly spilled into the streets. Masked rioters set fire to houses, vehicles and a bus, while immigrant and ethnic minority residents were targeted in clashes that raised alarm across Belfast. The victim’s family appealed for calm as officers urged people not to share graphic footage of the assault, which spread widely online and helped intensify the anger.

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Musk became a central focus of the backlash after reposting protest locations shared by far-right activist Tommy Robinson and writing on X, “Only by protesting REPEATEDLY and LOUDLY will there be any change!” British Labour figures accused Musk of stoking racist violence and whipping up tensions online, while the British government also hit out at him for inflaming the atmosphere ahead of the disorder.

Source: media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com

The episode underscored how quickly a local attack can be transformed by platform-era amplification into a broader political and policing crisis. Belfast’s unrest unfolded amid concerns that the disorder could spread beyond the city, and it echoed earlier anti-immigrant violence in Northern Ireland, where online networks and street mobilization have increasingly fed off one another. In this case, a single stabbing, a viral video and a high-profile repost helped turn a local flashpoint into a national argument over responsibility, policing and the reach of extremist messaging.