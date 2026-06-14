Myles Smith’s debut album turns therapy notes into personal reckoning

Myles Smith's debut album pulls five years of therapy notes into songs about family, conflict and the child he was before TikTok fame.

Myles Smith is sending his first full-length album into the world as something more than a collection of singles. My Mess, My Heart, My Life is due out on June 19, 2026, after Smith pushed it back by a week, saying he had been touring and was constantly moving and wanted to avoid burning out before the record arrived.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter from Luton has built the album from five years of therapy notes, turning private reflection into pop structure. Smith has described the process as cathartic and said it helped him better understand himself, especially by asking what he wants to say now that success has arrived. He has said the record is meant to capture the experiences, relationships and people that made him who he is, and that there was no other way to write it than by looking inward and backward.

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That inward turn is clearest in the songs about family, upbringing and inheritance. Smith has said the opening tracks return to the household he grew up in, where violence and volatility shaped later indecision, and where he remembers covering his ears with music to shut out conflict. Those details make the album sound less like a polished victory lap than a reckoning with the emotional conditions that came before fame, tracing how home life can echo into adulthood, work and identity.

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The album also arrives with Smith already operating at a rare level of visibility. His breakout single Stargazing was released on May 10, 2024, became a major viral hit after he first posted covers on TikTok, and has now passed one billion streams. Nice to Meet You has been streamed more than 360 million times. Over the past year, Smith played more than 120 shows and amassed more than four billion streams, while also winning the BRITs Rising Star award for 2025 and earning a place on TIME’s 100 most influential people list that same year.

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His rise has carried him from pubs in Luton and Nottingham, where he began performing while working part-time in Tesco and in office administration and operations roles, to selling out London’s O2 Arena before releasing a debut album. Only Lewis Capaldi had previously done that before an album release, a reminder that Smith is now making a very public test of whether pop can still reward emotional candor when it is built with the discipline of therapy and the pressure of scale.