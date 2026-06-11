Nadella defends Microsoft’s AI push amid backlash and Trump’s wealth-sharing plan

Satya Nadella faced AI skepticism in San Francisco as Trump floated a public stake in AI firms, sharpening the fight over who gets the gains.

Satya Nadella walked into Hard Fork Live with Microsoft’s AI strategy under fresh scrutiny and a bigger political question hanging over the room. Donald Trump had just said he was considering a federal government stake in leading AI companies so the public could share in the upside, and that put a sharper edge on the debate over who benefits when the industry’s value keeps climbing.

The second Hard Fork Live was held Wednesday at the Blue Shield of California Theater in San Francisco, taped before a live audience and later released on the Hard Fork feed. Nadella shared the stage with Cindy Cohn of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Daniel Kokotajlo of the AI Futures Project, Sayash Kapoor, a Princeton computer science Ph.D. candidate and co-author of AI Snake Oil, Dylan Field of Figma, Dwarkesh Patel, George Ekas of Toborlife AI and Phil Mohun of NODE.

Microsoft had already spent June 2 and 3 in San Francisco at Build 2026, where Nadella appeared as the company put AI at the center of its business message. That sequence mattered: Microsoft’s latest public showcase was not just about product updates, but about a corporate bet that AI will keep expanding across the company’s software, cloud and developer offerings.

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Trump’s comments on June 5 pulled the discussion outside Silicon Valley and into Washington’s orbit. By suggesting that top AI firms might agree to “giving back” to the public, Trump raised the possibility of a federal government stake in the industry, a striking move for a technology race that has largely been defined by private capital, tight competition and enormous concentration of power. The proposal fit a growing sense that AI’s gains are not being spread evenly, even as companies pitch the technology as a broad economic lift.

That tension was reflected in the lineup on stage. Cohn has led a digital-rights organization focused on privacy and free speech, while Kapoor has become known for pushing more sober, practical assessments of AI than the industry’s most breathless claims. Their presence underscored how much of the public argument now centers on basic questions of accountability: whether AI will replace jobs, who will collect the profits, and whether any benefits will be shared beyond a small circle of executives and investors.

Richard Morgenstein via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Hard Fork Live itself was backed by IBM as premier sponsor, with Everpure, Pure Leaf, the University of Notre Dame and Atlassian also supporting the program. That corporate backing only sharpened the event’s central reality check. If AI is supposed to create a world where everyone is a stakeholder, the burden is on Microsoft and its peers to show who is actually capturing the upside, and who is left to absorb the disruption.