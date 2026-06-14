Nagelsmann urges Germany to turn preparation into World Cup results

Nagelsmann has put Manuel Neuer back in goal and built around Musiala and Wirtz. Germany still has to prove its defense can survive the World Cup.

Julian Nagelsmann has turned Germany’s World Cup buildup into a simple test: did the work in camp actually produce a team that can win when the margins shrink? His 26-man squad for North America, announced on May 21, brought back Manuel Neuer at 40 and placed renewed trust in a core built around Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz.

The stakes are unusually sharp for a team that has won the World Cup four times but is still carrying the weight of two straight group-stage exits, in 2018 and 2022. Germany will play its 19th consecutive World Cup in 2026 and its 21st overall, a record that underscores both its permanence at the top level and the pressure to justify that status. Nagelsmann knows the tournament offers no room for rehearsal once the first whistle goes.

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That is why his language has mattered as much as his selection sheet. He has said Germany wants to compete as a “real Germany team,” not simply as a favorite on paper, and he has framed the side as a challenger that must earn its standing. In practical terms, that means the roster is being judged not by reputation, but by whether it can hold together under the pressure that exposed Germany in the last two World Cups.

Photo by Roman Stavila

Neuer’s return is the clearest sign that Nagelsmann is betting on experience in the most unforgiving position on the field. The veteran goalkeeper was recalled after two years away and has been confirmed as the starter, a decision that gives Germany a familiar presence behind a defense that remains the team’s central question. That defensive stability is the area most likely to decide whether the side can convert Nagelsmann’s preparation into results.

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At the other end, Musiala and Wirtz give Germany the kind of attacking axis that can change a tournament quickly. Their form offers a genuine route back into contention, but it also raises the standard elsewhere on the pitch. If Germany is to move beyond the disappointment of 2018 and 2022, Nagelsmann’s first World Cup as coach will be measured by whether that balance survives the demands of North America, where history, expectation and execution collide in every match.