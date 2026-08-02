Nanit expands baby monitoring into long-term child data tracking

Nanit is moving from overnight monitoring to broader child-data tracking, as FTC rules now restrict how companies can monetize kids’ information.

Nanit had 1.3 million users and was evolving from a smart baby monitor into a broader platform for kids’ sleep, health, safety and developmental milestones. The app dashboard shows sleep data for both nighttime and daytime sleep, a sign that the company’s tracking already reaches beyond the crib after dark.

The monitor gives parents a real-time view of the baby, tracks breathing motion, analyzes sleep patterns and shares personalized tips. That data collection is part of a connected care offering, not just a live camera feed. The company announced a $25 million Series C round on Feb. 22, 2021, led by GV, Google’s investment arm, after $21 million in growth funding in 2020.

The regulatory backdrop changed in 2025. The Federal Trade Commission finalized amendments to the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule on Jan. 16, 2025, then published the rule in the Federal Register on April 22, 2025. FTC Chair Lina M. Khan said, "Today the Commission finalizes amendments to the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule. These amendments are much-needed: they come 25 years after the Rule first went into effect and 12 years after the Rule was last amended." The amendments limit companies’ ability to monetize kids’ data and add new compliance obligations for online services that collect information from children.

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Privacy-conscious parents have long looked for baby monitors without Wi-Fi, and tech companies are profiling people from before birth. New York State issued guidance under the New York Child Data Protection Act in July 2026.