Nara Smith reveals toddler Whimsy Lou's cancer diagnosis and treatment

Nara Smith said toddler Whimsy Lou was diagnosed with cancer late last year and began chemotherapy after scans showed the disease had spread.

Whimsy Lou Smith was diagnosed with cancer late last year, and Nara Smith and Lucky Blue Smith waited months before speaking publicly while they focused on treatment. She shared the news in an Instagram video on July 1, saying the diagnosis was one reason she had been posting less on social media. Smith did not disclose the cancer type.

Smith said the family first grew concerned after she noticed “something suspicious,” then took Whimsy to the emergency room and later to a pediatrician who became unusually quiet during the exam. At a children’s hospital, Whimsy underwent X-rays, ultrasounds and a biopsy before doctors confirmed the diagnosis. Doctors told the family the cancer had spread and chemotherapy needed to begin immediately.

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Smith said she was recovering postpartum, caring for the couple’s other children and spending long periods at the hospital with Whimsy while trying to keep up with work. Smith said connecting with other parents, both online and at the hospital, brought comfort and reduced the isolation of the experience. She shared the diagnosis and treatment path, but kept Whimsy’s specific condition private.

The American Cancer Society estimates about 9,680 children in the country will be diagnosed with cancer in 2026, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 15,000 children and adolescents younger than 20 are diagnosed each year. The CDC says death rates for children ages 1 to 14 have fallen nearly 70% over the past 40 years, and the American Cancer Society says about 85% of children with cancer now survive five years or more.