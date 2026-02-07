NASA, SpaceX Set Crew-12 Launch for Feb. 11 After FAA Clearance

NASA confirms the SpaceX Crew-12 launch is set for February 11, following the FAA clearing Falcon 9 for flight. Here's what to expect from this milestone mission.

NASA has confirmed that the highly anticipated SpaceX Crew-12 mission is on track for liftoff on February 11, following the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) recent green light for the Falcon 9 rocket. This mission marks a significant milestone in the ongoing collaboration between the agency and SpaceX, ensuring the continued presence of U.S. astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Critical FAA Clearance Sets the Stage

The FAA's clearance of the Falcon 9 rocket was the final regulatory hurdle for the launch. This approval comes after thorough reviews to ensure the rocket meets all safety and operational requirements. With this go-ahead, SpaceX is positioned to continue its role as a primary transportation provider for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

Launch and Docking Details

Launch Date: February 11

February 11 Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9

SpaceX Falcon 9 Mission: Crew-12 astronaut deployment to the ISS

Crew-12 astronaut deployment to the ISS Agency Coverage: NASA will provide live broadcast and updates throughout the launch and docking sequence

This mission will see a new rotation of astronauts heading to the ISS, continuing NASA’s commitment to long-duration science and research on the station.

What Crew-12 Means for Space Exploration

The Crew-12 mission represents the twelfth crewed operational flight by SpaceX under NASA’s partnership. Each launch strengthens the United States' capability to send astronauts safely and regularly to low-Earth orbit. The mission’s success is crucial for:

Maintaining continuous U.S. presence on the ISS

Supporting ongoing science and technology experiments

Demonstrating the reliability of commercial partnerships in space flight

Looking Ahead: Coverage and Expectations

NASA has outlined comprehensive media coverage for the launch and docking, offering the public and stakeholders real-time insights into the mission. The agency’s ongoing transparency is designed to foster excitement and trust in both government and commercial spaceflight initiatives.

As the countdown to February 11 continues, all eyes will be on the Kennedy Space Center, where the Falcon 9 and Crew-12 astronauts prepare for their journey. The mission’s outcome will have implications for future commercial crew launches and the broader goals of human space exploration.

Further Information

For more details on the crew and mission objectives, visit the NASA homepage.

Follow the latest updates and launch coverage on SpaceX’s official site.

Check the current ISS mission status.

Conclusion: The FAA’s approval and NASA’s readiness signal a new chapter for the Crew-12 mission, underscoring the strength of public-private partnerships in advancing space exploration. With launch day fast approaching, the world will be watching as SpaceX and NASA take the next step on humanity’s journey beyond Earth.