NASA has selected two innovative Earth System Explorers missions, signaling a major leap forward in climate observation and research.

NASA has announced the selection of two new missions under its Earth System Explorers program, marking an important step forward in the agency’s ongoing efforts to advance climate and environmental monitoring. The initiative, revealed in early February 2026, aims to enhance scientific understanding of Earth’s complex systems and inform future policy decisions.

New Missions to Expand Climate and Earth Science Research

The selected missions are part of NASA’s commitment to deepening the study of Earth’s atmosphere, land, and water systems. While the agency has not released the specific names or focuses of the two missions as of this announcement, the Earth System Explorers program is designed to address high-priority science questions identified by the scientific community.

typically leverage innovative technology to collect critical data on climate change, weather patterns, and ecosystem health. These missions support NASA’s broader Earth Science Division efforts, which include satellite observations, airborne campaigns, and advanced computational modeling.

Strategic Importance for Climate Policy and Forecasting

NASA’s Earth System Explorers program plays a pivotal role in informing both national and international climate strategies. The data gathered by these missions can provide insights into:

Changes in global temperature and precipitation patterns

Sea level rise and ocean circulation

Atmospheric composition and greenhouse gas concentrations

Natural disasters, such as hurricanes, wildfires, and droughts

By expanding the scope of Earth observation, NASA aims to supply decision-makers with the scientific basis required for effective climate action and disaster response.

Building on a Legacy of Innovation

The selection of these two new missions continues NASA’s legacy of leadership in Earth science. Past missions—such as Landsat and Terra—have revolutionized the way scientists observe our planet, providing decades worth of critical data. The Earth System Explorers missions are expected to build on this foundation with next-generation instruments and observation strategies.

Looking Ahead: Opportunities for Collaboration and Discovery

As the selected missions move from concept to development, NASA will engage with partners across academia, industry, and international space agencies. This collaborative approach is designed to maximize the scientific impact and ensure that new findings benefit the global community.

While additional details about the specific objectives and launch timelines of the two missions are forthcoming, their selection signals a new era of exploration and discovery. As climate challenges intensify, these missions promise to deliver vital information that could shape the future of environmental stewardship on Earth.

Conclusion

The announcement of two new Earth System Explorers missions reaffirms NASA’s commitment to advancing climate science and supporting informed decision-making worldwide. As more information becomes available, the scientific and policy communities alike will be watching closely for insights that can help meet the pressing challenges of a changing planet.