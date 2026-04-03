NASA Shares First Earth Images from Artemis II Mission

NASA has released the first images of Earth captured by the Artemis II crew, offering a fresh perspective as the mission moves further from home.

NASA has released the first photographs of Earth taken by the Artemis II crew, marking a major milestone in the agency’s ongoing efforts to return humans to the Moon. The images, unveiled on Flight Day 3 of the mission, showcase breathtaking views of our planet from deep space, stirring excitement among scientists and the general public alike.

Striking Images from Deep Space

The photos, made public by NASA and reported by The New York Times, were captured as the Artemis II crew journeyed further from Earth. The release provides the public with a unique visual connection to the mission, reminiscent of the iconic imagery from the Apollo era. The images are available in NASA’s official image and video library, complete with technical details and download options for enthusiasts and researchers.

The high-resolution photos show a blue and white marble suspended in the blackness of space, highlighting Earth's atmosphere and weather patterns.

NASA’s release included metadata and observation parameters, offering scientific insight into the mission's Earth observation objectives.

The images were taken as Artemis II completed a significant trajectory correction burn on its way to the Moon.

Mission Progress: Outbound Trajectory Correction Burn

Alongside the release of Earth images, NASA provided an update on Artemis II’s journey. On Flight Day 3, the crew successfully executed an ‘outbound trajectory correction burn’—a critical maneuver to fine-tune the spacecraft’s path toward lunar orbit. According to NASA’s mission updates, this adjustment ensures Artemis II stays on track for its planned lunar flyby and safe return to Earth.

NASA’s official mission profile infographic details each phase of the flight, including the timing and purpose of the trajectory correction burn. These burns are essential for maintaining the precise flight path required for lunar missions.

Public Engagement and Crew Sentiment

As the images were unveiled, the Artemis II crew reportedly expressed awe and emotion at seeing Earth from afar. The New York Times highlighted the crew’s message to mission controllers: "You look beautiful," underscoring the profound impact of witnessing the home planet from space. Such moments echo the famous ‘Earthrise’ and ‘Blue Marble’ photos from Apollo, inspiring a new generation of observers.

Significance for the Artemis Program

This mission marks the first crewed flight of the Artemis program, which aims to establish a sustainable human presence on the Moon and prepare for future missions to Mars. The successful capture and release of Earth images demonstrate operational progress and the potential for scientific discoveries from lunar missions.

NASA’s explainer on Artemis II emphasizes the importance of Earth observations, not only for public outreach but also for planetary science and technology validation.

Looking Ahead

As Artemis II continues its journey, the world will be watching for more updates, photos, and scientific data. Each milestone brings NASA closer to its long-term goal of enabling human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit. For readers interested in following the mission in detail, real-time updates and mission statistics are available on NASA’s dedicated Artemis II pages.

The release of these first Earth images from Artemis II is a reminder of humanity’s shared home and the ongoing quest to explore the cosmos.