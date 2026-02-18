NASA Faces Hydrogen Leak Risks Ahead of Artemis II Launch

NASA faces recurring hydrogen leak issues with Artemis II, but the agency continues to use the fuel for its unique benefits in crewed moon missions.

NASA’s Artemis II mission—the first crewed flight around the Moon in over half a century—is facing renewed scrutiny as engineers confront the persistent problem of liquid hydrogen leaks during launch preparations. Despite its reputation as a difficult and leak-prone fuel, liquid hydrogen remains the propellant of choice for the Space Launch System (SLS) that will power astronauts on their journey around the lunar surface.

Hydrogen: The Pros and Cons

NASA’s reliance on liquid hydrogen stems from its powerful performance as a rocket fuel. Weighing much less than alternatives like kerosene or methane, liquid hydrogen provides a high specific impulse, translating to more thrust per unit of fuel. This efficiency is crucial for missions that must break free from Earth’s gravity and carry heavy payloads all the way to lunar orbit.

Specific impulse of hydrogen-oxygen engines: Among the highest in the rocket industry, allowing Artemis vehicles to carry larger crews and more equipment.

Among the highest in the rocket industry, allowing Artemis vehicles to carry larger crews and more equipment. Low mass: Hydrogen’s lightness means more fuel can be carried for a given weight allowance.

However, hydrogen’s tiny molecules are notoriously difficult to contain. At the ultra-cold temperatures required for storage—just 20 Kelvin, or -423°F—hydrogen can seep through seals and valves, leading to leaks that can delay or even scrub launches.

Artemis II Wet Dress Rehearsal: Leak Challenges Persist

During recent wet dress rehearsal tests, NASA engineers encountered a recurring hydrogen leak in the fuel line used to load the SLS core stage. Despite improvements to seals and procedures, the leak rate exceeded thresholds set for crewed missions, prompting the team to pause and troubleshoot before resuming countdown activities.

NASA’s Artemis II teams have seen similar issues before: previous SLS launches for Artemis I also faced hydrogen leaks, forcing engineers to adapt fueling strategies and develop rapid response protocols. According to a NASA technical report on hydrogen handling, such leaks are a product of both the fuel’s physical properties and the extreme conditions of launch pad operations.

Why Not Switch Fuels?

Given hydrogen’s well-known engineering challenges, some have questioned why NASA does not opt for alternative fuels such as methane or kerosene. Experts cited by CNN note that while other propellants are easier to handle and less prone to leaks, they simply do not offer the same performance required for deep space missions with heavy crewed payloads.

The Artemis II mission fact sheet confirms that the SLS’s hydrogen-oxygen engines are essential for delivering the necessary thrust, efficiency, and reliability for sustained lunar exploration.

Ongoing Mitigation and Engineering Solutions

To address leak risks, NASA has implemented a range of mitigation techniques, including improved seal materials, advanced leak detection systems, and revised fueling procedures. According to NASA’s hydrogen handling guidelines, the agency tracks leak rates and employs strict go/no-go criteria during fueling operations to ensure crew safety. These measures—refined through years of Shuttle and Artemis experience—aim to contain hydrogen as safely as possible until engines ignite at liftoff.

NASA’s leak detection systems can identify hydrogen leaks as small as a few parts per million.

Operational protocols include pausing fueling if leak rates cross defined safety thresholds.

Teams conduct thorough inspections and replace seals or hardware as needed following leak detection.

Looking Ahead

As Artemis II prepares for its historic crewed flight around the Moon, NASA continues to weigh the benefits and risks of using liquid hydrogen. While leak incidents remain a technical hurdle, the agency’s commitment to safety and mission performance underscores its determination to push the boundaries of human space exploration. For now, hydrogen’s unique properties make it an indispensable—if challenging—part of NASA’s return to the Moon.