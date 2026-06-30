Nasdaq and NYSE to ring opening bell from Oval Office for Trump Accounts

Nasdaq and NYSE turned the Oval Office into a launch pad for Trump Accounts, a child-savings program with a $1,000 federal seed and a Trump-branded rollout.

The Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange rang the opening bell from the Oval Office together, turning a market ritual into a White House-backed promotion for Trump Accounts, the new investment program for children. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said the ceremony was meant to make sure families know the accounts are rolling out and to push parents to think about opening them, even for children not yet born this year.

The program is set up as a new type of individual retirement account for eligible children. Treasury and IRS guidance says a child must not have turned 18 before the end of the calendar year in which the election is made, and families are directed to elect the child through IRS Form 4547. Treasury said account activation would begin before the official July 4, 2026 launch, and the White House said the accounts are designed to grow with investment earnings over time and generally function like a traditional IRA once the child becomes an adult.

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The federal seed money is limited to a specific birth cohort. The IRS says the pilot $1,000 contribution applies to U.S. citizen children born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, as long as they have valid Social Security numbers. CNBC also reported that the accounts are open to any U.S. child under 18 with a Social Security number, even though the Treasury’s $1,000 deposit is reserved for the 2025 to 2028 birth years. The account app launched before the broader rollout, and signups had already topped 6 million by June 23.

The decision to stage the bell-ringing in the Oval Office tied a Wall Street symbol directly to a presidential policy campaign, with the administration using two of the country’s most recognizable exchanges to promote a savings product carrying Trump’s name. That raises the central question surrounding the rollout: whether the program is being sold first as an investment tool for families, or as a political brand extension wrapped in the language of market access and long-term wealth building.

Outside support has widened the program’s reach. Michael Dell and Susan Dell committed $6.25 billion to provide an extra $250 for eligible children born between 2016 and 2024 who live in ZIP codes with median incomes of $150,000 or less. The White House has said the effort is meant to help millions of low- and middle-income children, while Melania Trump announced a related savings resource for foster youth before the launch.