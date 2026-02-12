The Nasdaq declined as tech stocks including AppLovin and Cisco dropped, while a data center stock outperformed the market.

The Nasdaq Composite Index saw renewed volatility on Thursday, finishing lower as investors reacted to declines in notable tech names such as AppLovin and Cisco, while a standout performance from a data center company provided a silver lining for the sector.

Major Tech Stocks Under Pressure

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite faced selling pressure throughout the session, with investor sentiment weighed down by losses in prominent technology stocks. AppLovin Corp. and Cisco Systems, Inc. were among the biggest laggards of the day, each experiencing significant declines that contributed to the broader market's weakness. According to Investor's Business Daily, both companies were closely watched as their movements influenced overall sector momentum. While the reasons for the declines varied, analysts pointed to a combination of profit-taking, sector rotation, and company-specific concerns as drivers.

's shares fell sharply, drawing attention to its recent performance and investor expectations. For real-time and historical performance, see AppLovin's stock data. Cisco Systems also saw its stock drop, raising questions about its near-term outlook. Investors can review Cisco's financial statistics for deeper context.

Other technology stocks experienced mixed results, but the pullback in these two high-profile companies set the tone for the session.

Data Center Stock Outperforms

Amid the tech sector's challenges, a data center company emerged as a bright spot, outperforming peers and attracting investor interest. Investor's Business Daily highlighted the company's strong showing, which contrasted sharply with the general dip in technology equities. The outperformance was attributed to robust demand for cloud infrastructure and data services, themes that have supported the sector's growth even as other tech segments face headwinds.

While the specific data center stock was not named in the coverage, the sector's relative strength underscores the ongoing significance of digital infrastructure in a changing market landscape.

Market Context and Broader Trends

The Nasdaq's decline comes amid ongoing uncertainty in the broader market. Investors have been closely tracking quarterly earnings, macroeconomic signals, and sector rotation trends. For those seeking up-to-date performance data, the NASDAQ 100 Index data provides a breakdown of tech sector movement, while the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Employment Situation Summary offers insight into the economic backdrop that influences market sentiment.

Despite the day's losses, some analysts see opportunities for selective buying, especially in areas showing resilience such as the data center and cloud segments. However, the near-term outlook remains cautious as investors weigh earnings revisions, interest rates, and sector-specific risks.

Key Takeaways

Market volatility is likely to continue as investors assess earnings and macroeconomic indicators.

Looking Ahead

As quarterly earnings season continues and economic data releases shape investor expectations, market watchers will be focused on whether tech sector underperformance is a temporary pullback or the start of a broader shift. For now, selective areas such as data center and cloud infrastructure remain areas to monitor for relative strength, even as high-profile names like AppLovin and Cisco face renewed scrutiny.