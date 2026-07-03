Nashville plans largest July 4 celebration, star-studded TV concert

Nashville’s July 4 blowout pairs a three-hour ABC special with 1,000 drones, 12-inch shells and more than 30 local acts downtown.

Nashville has turned its 2026 Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th celebration into a two-day downtown production built around Ryan Seacrest, a three-hour ABC special and its biggest Independence Day show yet. The city has tied the event to America’s 250th anniversary.

The celebration runs downtown on July 3 and July 4, with five stages, nonstop live music and more than 30 local artists, bands and DJs. National acts on the bill include The All-American Rejects, Boyz II Men, Brothers Osborne, Clint Black, Lauren Daigle, NE-YO, Nick Jonas and Sublime, while the television broadcast adds Little Big Town, Reba McEntire and Tim McGraw to the program.

The centerpiece is Disney Celebrates America: Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash, a live ABC special hosted by Seacrest from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. CDT on Saturday, July 4. The show will also stream on ABC News Live, Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN App, Freeform, FX and NatGeo, extending Nashville’s holiday spectacle far beyond the riverfront crowds and into a national audience.

AI-generated illustration

Deana Ivey, president and chief executive of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, said the broadcast is designed to showcase what makes Nashville a destination as the country marks its 250th anniversary.

Nashville’s fireworks and drone show will feature 1,000 drones and, for the first time in the city, 12-inch shells, synchronized to a live performance by the Nashville Symphony. The display will be the largest fireworks show in the city’s history and will fill more of the sky above the Cumberland River than ever before.

Jyle Dupuis from Canada via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The event remains free and open to the public, with the Amazon Family Fun Zone at Walk of Fame Park scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 4. Downtown visitors also have event maps, food, restrooms, first aid and other services available.