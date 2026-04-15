Nasir Adderley Signs With Colts, Ends NFL Retirement

Safety Nasir Adderley joins the Indianapolis Colts, ending a three-year NFL retirement. His signing adds depth to the Colts' secondary for the upcoming season.

Nasir Adderley, former Los Angeles Chargers safety, is making a notable return to the NFL by signing with the Indianapolis Colts, ending his three-year retirement from professional football. Both The New York Times and ESPN confirmed Adderley's comeback and contract agreement with the Colts on April 14, 2026.

Adderley's Unexpected Return After Three Years

Adderley, 26, last played in the NFL during the 2022 season before stepping away from the league. His voluntary retirement surprised many, as he had established himself as a reliable starting safety during his four seasons with the Chargers. Now, after three years out of football, Adderley has secured a spot with the Colts as they look to bolster their secondary for the upcoming campaign.

Career Performance and Impact

During his NFL tenure, Adderley compiled 232 tackles, 3 interceptions, and 2 forced fumbles over 50 games, according to his career statistics at Pro-Football-Reference. His best season came in 2021, when he started all 17 games and proved to be a steady presence at free safety. Adderley’s official NFL.com stats reflect his versatility in pass coverage and run support, attributes the Colts are hoping will translate immediately upon his return.

Four seasons with the Chargers

50 career games played

232 total tackles

3 career interceptions

Colts' Strategy and Adderley's Role

The addition of Adderley addresses a need in the Colts’ defensive backfield, providing depth and experience to a unit that has seen turnover in recent years. The Colts, who narrowly missed the playoffs last season, are aiming to reinforce their defense and leverage Adderley's skills in coverage packages and special teams. With Adderley now on the active roster, his presence is expected to spark competition and add leadership to the locker room.

While contract terms were not officially disclosed, salary cap analysts at Spotrac will reflect Adderley’s transaction on the Colts salary ledger in the coming days.

Official Recognition and Roster Implications

Adderley’s signing will appear on the NFLPA active player list, marking his official return to the league. His experience and previous starting role could make him a valuable asset, especially as the Colts look to balance youth with proven production in their secondary.

Looking Ahead

Adderley’s return is one of the more intriguing stories heading into the NFL offseason, as he seeks to recapture the form that made him a promising young safety. The Colts will monitor his transition back to professional football after his three-year hiatus, with both team and player aiming to make the most of this second opportunity.

For more details on Adderley’s career and the Colts’ defensive outlook, fans can review his career game logs and stats or explore the Colts franchise records for broader context.