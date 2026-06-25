National Mall kicks off America’s 250th birthday celebration amid controversy

Trump turned America250’s kickoff into a rally after five performers withdrew, recasting a National Mall concert as a political opening ceremony.

The National Mall opened America’s 250th birthday celebration Wednesday night under a cloud of cancellations, after five musical acts dropped out and the planned concert was recast around Donald J. Trump. What began as a concert series was reshaped into a Trump-centered opening, with the president saying he would headline a rally himself after artists said they were misled about the event’s political ties.

The revised program was presented as a patriotic opening ceremony rather than a concert, beginning at 7:00 p.m. in Washington, D.C. It included military flyovers and performances by the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Band, along with other ceremonial elements and musical acts. The shift gave the opening a more formal government tone, even as the withdrawal of performers kept the event’s politics front and center.

The White House has folded the celebration into its Freedom 250 and Great American State Fair branding, tying the kickoff to the broader semiquincentennial effort. A White House fact sheet says the Great American State Fair will culminate with a festival on the National Mall in July 2026, while July 4, 2026 will mark 250 years since American independence. America250, the group at the center of the planning, describes itself as a bipartisan initiative and is pushing its 350 for 250 campaign to draw Americans into the anniversary.

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That pitch has collided with the reality of a launch shaped by withdrawals and by Trump’s decision to turn the stage into a rally platform. The result is an opening ceremony that is supposed to signal national unity but now carries the look of a campaign-style spectacle, with the country’s landmark commemoration increasingly defined by partisan gravity rather than shared civic pageantry.