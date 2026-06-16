National Park Service appeals order to restore removed park history materials

A federal appeal seeks to keep park signs and exhibits off display, including climate change and civil rights materials, as America 250 nears.

The National Park Service and the Department of the Interior asked a federal appeals court to pause an order that would force the government to restore historical markers, exhibits and other materials removed from national parks and historic sites across the country. The appeal landed as the Trump administration tried to stop U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley’s ruling from taking effect before July 4, 2026, when the nation moves closer to America 250 celebrations.

Kelley ruled on Friday, June 12, 2026, that Interior must restore the removed materials within 21 days. Her order reached beyond a single park or monument: it covered material pulled from sites and parks since May 20, 2025, and it followed a finding that the removals were "arbitrary and capricious." Kelley also warned that the administration was trying to tell "half-truths" and that the deletions risked setting a dangerous precedent of censorship and sanitization.

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The dispute centers on hundreds of items, including dozens of signs about climate change, civil rights and diverse communities. Reuters reporting cited by NBC News said the plaintiffs argued the Interior Department violated congressional mandates governing more than 430 national park sites. The lawsuit was filed by the National Parks Conservation Association, the American Association for State and Local History, and four other groups, which said the administration had carried out a sustained campaign to erase history and undermine science.

At the heart of the fight is a broader clash over who controls the public record at federal parks: historians and courts, or an administration recasting the story told to visitors. Trump’s March 2025 executive order targeted what he called a "revisionist movement" portraying the United States as "inherently racist, sexist, oppressive, or otherwise irredeemably flawed," and directed Interior to change parks, monuments and memorials in response to what the White House called a false revision of history.

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One example shows why the removals have drawn such resistance. At the President’s House Site in Philadelphia’s Independence National Historical Park, the Memorial Wall includes the names of the nine enslaved people in George Washington’s household. Stripping away markers like that does more than change a plaque; it narrows what visitors learn about slavery, power and the foundations of the country at the very moment the administration says it wants parks to tell the "full and accurate story of American history."