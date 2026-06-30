NATO drills off North Carolina expose alliance strain under Trump

Warships from 17 allied and partner nations drilled off Norfolk as Trump pressed NATO allies and reviewed U.S. troop posture in Europe.

Warships from 17 allied and partner nations gathered at Naval Station Norfolk for Fleet Exercise 250, a 31-warship drill that put NATO interoperability on display off the North Carolina coast even as Washington questioned the alliance’s value. The exercise began after ships arrived on June 14 and 15, and the main phase started June 16 with multinational aircraft and participants from 19 nations.

On the water, the training was granular. Norwegian sailors worked through a simulated boarding operation while dealing with distracting radio chatter from another vessel, then prepared to intercept and board a cargo ship as part of the drill. The Navy has said FLEETEX 250 is built around anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, amphibious operations and a final scenario-driven free-play battle problem.

The scale is unusually large for the East Coast. Regional reporting put the force at roughly 10,000 sailors and Marines, making it one of the largest East Coast naval gatherings in decades. The Navy said the exercise runs alongside public events in Norfolk and that many participants will later sail to New York City for International Naval Review 250 from July 3 to July 8.

The political backdrop has been rougher than the sea state. In the days before the drill, Donald Trump criticized Britain, Germany, Italy, France and Spain over their response to the war in Iran, singled out Spain most sharply and complained that some allies were taking a “free ride.” The administration also launched a force posture review led by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a move that could affect where U.S. troops are based in Europe.

AI-generated illustration

Mark Rutte traveled to Washington to try to calm the dispute before the alliance’s leaders gather in Ankara, Turkey, in early July. Former NATO officials quoted in the reporting said the exercises still send a strong signal that Europeans can help defend both sides of the Atlantic, but they also doubted that field training alone will change minds inside the Pentagon.

North Carolina has tied the Navy’s timing to its America 250 commemorations, with July 4, 2026, set as a signature statewide date for the U.S. semiquincentennial. That calendar has turned an already large Atlantic drill into a public marker of allied reach at a moment when the politics of the alliance are moving in the opposite direction.