Navarone Presley defends GoFundMe for driveway pizza business

Navarone Garibaldi Garcia asked strangers for $5,500 to buy an $8,500 pizza oven after saving $3,000 for a Los Angeles driveway business.

Navarone Garibaldi Garcia launched a GoFundMe titled Help Bring Organic Pizza to Our Neighborhood, asking for $5,500 more after saying he had already saved $3,000 toward an industrial oven priced at $8,500 after negotiation from $14,000. The campaign said he planned to sell affordable organic pizza from his Los Angeles driveway, using neighborhood foot traffic to get the business off the ground, and the pitch quickly drew pushback over why a Presley family member was turning to crowdfunding for startup cash.

Garcia said he had already sourced the dough and sauces, and he framed the driveway model as a way to avoid the added expense of a brick-and-mortar shop. He also said he had stepped back from his work as the lead singer of the Los Angeles-based band Them Guns, giving him time to focus on the pizza venture, and he said he had discussed the idea with his mother, Priscilla Presley, 81, who he believed would support it once it was running.

The reaction points to a broader shift in how Americans read crowdfunding. A systematic review of the field found that donation-based platforms follow the logic of charitable giving, while reward-based crowdfunding can support for-profit projects as well as nonprofit ones. Ethan Mollick’s study of more than 48,500 crowdfunded projects, with combined funding above $237 million, described crowdfunding as a way for founders of for-profit, artistic and cultural ventures to raise relatively small sums from a large crowd without traditional intermediaries.

AI-generated illustration

That is why Garcia’s fundraiser landed in a gray zone between emergency relief and startup capital. The campaign did not ask for a handout to cover a crisis; it asked the public to underwrite a small business built around a driveway oven, a neighborhood pitch and the kind of private venture that once would have stayed inside a family conversation.