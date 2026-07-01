Navy rescues three after Sea Hawk helicopter ditching in Arabian Sea

Three Sea Hawk crew members were pulled from the Arabian Sea after a Navy helicopter ditched near USS George H.W. Bush; one remained missing.

Three crew members were rescued from the Arabian Sea after an MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to USS George H.W. Bush made an emergency water landing, and Navy search teams were still looking for the fourth person aboard. The helicopter went down at about 3:30 a.m. Eastern time, about 11 a.m. local time, while operating in waters that have become a focal point for U.S. naval aviation and regional security operations.

The three recovered crew members were in stable condition aboard George H.W. Bush. Navy officials said there was no indication hostile action caused the incident, and investigators were still working to determine why the aircraft came down. The MH-60S is normally used for search, transport and support missions and typically carries three to four crew members, making the loss of one aviator especially significant even when the rest of the crew is recovered.

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The emergency landing came against a dense operational backdrop. George H.W. Bush had been operating in the Middle East since late April and in the Arabian Sea since April 23, after the USS George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group deployed from Naval Station Norfolk on March 31 and sailed around Africa as part of a wider U.S. naval buildup. The carrier was one of two aircraft carriers then remaining in the region, where tensions with Iran had periodically flared and roughly 50,000 U.S. service members were operating, according to CENTCOM.

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Patrick Ian Crimmins via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The search effort also highlighted the strain on U.S. aviation assets in the theater. By mid-May, U.S. forces had lost 42 fixed-wing or rotor aircraft in Operation Epic Fury, not counting an Apache helicopter that was shot down by an Iranian drone in early June, when both crew members survived. Against that backdrop, the Sea Hawk ditching added another emergency for crews already flying in a heavily watched stretch of sea.