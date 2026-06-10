Navy sea drone helps rescue Army helicopter crew in Middle East

A Navy sea drone pulled off what may have been a first: recovering two Army Apache crew members after a crash near Oman, all within about two hours.

A 24-foot Navy sea drone helped pull two Army helicopter crew members out of danger after their AH-64 Apache went down near the coast of Oman, close to the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. Central Command said the crew was rescued within about two hours and was in stable condition, in what was believed to be the first known U.S. use of an unmanned military vessel to recover personnel at sea.

The craft was a Saronic Corsair, an autonomous surface vessel built for work that until recently was mostly associated with surveillance, scouting and data collection. Its role in the June 8 rescue mattered because it showed a sea drone can do more than watch a crisis unfold from offshore. It can move into the mission itself, reaching people in distress and helping bring them back alive.

AI-generated illustration

That shift comes as the Pentagon pushes to expand unmanned systems alongside conventional ships, aircraft and crews. Task Force 59, the Navy unit based in Bahrain and operating under U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, was commissioned in September 2021 to rapidly integrate unmanned systems and artificial intelligence into U.S. 5th Fleet operations. Navy reporting said the task force began fielding Corsair vessels in the Middle East in March 2026, making the rescue an early real-world test of a capability still moving from experiment to practice.

Saronic says the Corsair can carry up to 1,000 pounds over 1,000 nautical miles, and public reporting based on product specifications says it can exceed 35 knots. Those capabilities help explain why the platform fits the broader U.S. interest in autonomous or remotely operated systems for contested waters, where speed, reach and the ability to keep personnel farther from danger all matter.

Source: armyrecognition.com

The recovery also comes as U.S. forces continue to emphasize maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz region, where shipping lanes remain exposed to regional tensions. In that environment, a successful personnel recovery by an unmanned surface vessel points to a larger operational change: sea drones are no longer just supporting actors. They are becoming tools that can help escort, recover and potentially protect crews in places where every minute counts.