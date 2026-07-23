Navy stops releasing sailors’ service histories amid security crackdown

The Navy has stopped releasing sailors’ service histories, cutting off a long-open record that helped journalists and the public track careers, promotions and misconduct.

The U.S. Navy has stopped releasing information about any sailor’s service history, ending a decades-long practice that had made basic career records available for scrutiny. Navy officials said the change is being driven by increased security threats and harassment concerns.

The shift matters because service histories are one of the few public tools that let outsiders verify how a sailor moved through the ranks, where a leader served, and whether a profile matches the Navy’s own record of promotions and assignments. Without that information, reporting on a commander’s background becomes harder to test against the service’s internal narrative, and gaps in a career story are easier to leave unexamined.

The move comes alongside a broader tightening of public-facing military information. On July 17, the Navy said commands led by vice admirals and any rank below would no longer publish portraits or biographies of leadership on public-facing websites. The service said the portraits-and-biographies decision was meant to enhance security for sailors and their families, and it said official portraits and biographies created an “elevated risk” for those families.

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The new service-history restriction also lands after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth unveiled new Pentagon press-access rules in September 2025 that alarmed journalists over the flow of information on military operations. In October 2025, dozens of journalists vacated Pentagon offices after those restrictions took effect, and court fights followed over the access rules.

For the Navy, the break with old practice is especially significant because personnel records have long sat at the center of its administrative structure. The Bureau of Naval Personnel was established by an act of May 13, 1942, and MyNavy HR maintains the Navy’s Electronic Service Record system. That records system has historically supported the service’s management of careers, promotions and assignments, making the new blackout on service histories a sharp departure from a model built around documented personnel files.

U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The effect is practical as well as political. When portraits disappear, biographies are withheld and service histories are no longer released, the public loses a basic way to identify who is leading, how long they have served, and whether the Navy’s public presentation of its leadership matches the underlying record. The Navy is narrowing that window at the same moment the Defense Department is already imposing more limits on access.