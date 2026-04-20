NBA Announces 2025-26 MVP and Award Finalists

The NBA has unveiled finalists for its 2025-26 season awards, highlighting standout performances from Victor Wembanyama, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Nikola Jokic.

The NBA has officially announced the finalists for its 2025-26 end-of-season awards, spotlighting the league’s top performers and emerging talent. The anticipated list includes household names such as Victor Wembanyama, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Nikola Jokic, who headline this year’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) race.

MVP Race Features Young Stars and Veteran Presence

The competition for the league’s MVP award is particularly notable this season, with Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets named as the three finalists. All three have delivered remarkable campaigns, consistently ranking among the league leaders in numerous statistical categories.

Wembanyama, the 2023 No. 1 overall pick, has impressed with his two-way play and has quickly become a franchise cornerstone in San Antonio. His season averages and impact metrics have drawn comparisons to some of the best rookie-to-superstar trajectories in NBA history.

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to establish himself as a premier guard, leading the Thunder’s offensive charge and demonstrating improved efficiency and leadership. His statistical profile further cements his status as one of the game’s elite.

Jokic, already a two-time MVP, remains a dominant force in the paint and as a facilitator, posting numbers that keep him firmly in the MVP conversation year after year. His consistency across categories is unmatched by most contemporaries.

The MVP race is widely considered one of the closest in recent memory, with advanced metrics and team success each playing a significant role in the final voting.

Comprehensive Slate of Award Finalists

Beyond MVP, the NBA has released finalists for all major end-of-season honors, including Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player, and Coach of the Year. The full list of finalists is available on the NBA’s official awards page, providing fans and analysts with a detailed overview of this season’s standout contributors.

Rookie of the Year: The field is highlighted by several first-year players who have made immediate impacts on their teams and the league as a whole.

The field is highlighted by several first-year players who have made immediate impacts on their teams and the league as a whole. Defensive Player of the Year: This category brings attention to the league’s top stoppers, rim protectors, and perimeter defenders, with Wembanyama also earning recognition as a finalist for his shot-blocking and versatility.

This category brings attention to the league’s top stoppers, rim protectors, and perimeter defenders, with Wembanyama also earning recognition as a finalist for his shot-blocking and versatility. Sixth Man and Most Improved Player: These awards celebrate the depth and development around the league, with numerous breakout candidates making their case through the regular season.

Finalist selections are based on regular season performances, with consideration given to both traditional statistics and advanced analytics, as shown on the NBA’s player stats leaderboards.

What’s Next in the Awards Process?

With the finalists set, the league will soon announce the winners for each award. Final voting is conducted by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters from across the country, who weigh both individual excellence and team impact. These honors often shape the narratives around player legacies, contract values, and team-building strategies for years to come.

For a complete breakdown of the finalists, their season statistics, and historical comparisons, fans can visit the 2025-26 NBA season summary and the MVP statistical comparison for deeper insights.

Looking Ahead

As the postseason unfolds, the spotlight on these award finalists will only intensify, with fans and analysts debating the merits of each candidate’s case. The NBA’s recognition of top performers provides a fitting capstone to a season defined by emerging stars, seasoned veterans, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.