NBA Overhauls Draft Lottery System to Combat Tanking

The NBA has approved a major draft lottery reform aimed at reducing tanking, sparking debate among teams and analysts.

The NBA has enacted sweeping changes to its draft lottery system in a renewed effort to curb the long-standing issue of tanking, according to announcements from both NBA.com and NBC Sports. The new system, approved by the NBA Board of Governors on May 28, 2026, is designed to incentivize competitive play throughout the season and diminish rewards for deliberate losing.

Key Changes to the Draft Lottery System

The league’s Board of Governors voted in favor of a revised draft lottery format, marking the most significant adjustment since the previous lottery reform in 2017. Under the new rules, the odds of landing the top overall pick are more evenly distributed among non-playoff teams, reducing the advantage previously enjoyed by the teams with the worst records.

The three teams with the worst records now each have an equal—though reduced—chance at the No. 1 pick.

Teams with the fourth through eighth worst records see a slight increase in their odds, adding more unpredictability to the lottery outcome.

The new system also introduces stricter protections on traded picks, preventing scenarios where teams can swap picks and still benefit from tanking strategies.

These measures align with the NBA’s broader goal to "disincentivize losing on purpose," as summarized in the official Board of Governors statement. An explainer on the NBA’s lottery process details the mathematical adjustments and the league’s rationale.

Background: Why Tanking Became a Problem

For years, teams near the bottom of the NBA standings have been accused of intentionally losing games to improve their lottery position and increase their chances of drafting top prospects. According to analysis compiled by Basketball Reference, this strategy—known as tanking—has contributed to competitive imbalance and frustrated both fans and league officials.

Previous reforms in 2017 and ongoing tweaks have reduced, but not eliminated, the incentive for teams to intentionally post poor records. The 2026 changes represent the NBA’s latest attempt to "level the playing field" and ensure that all teams are motivated to win throughout the regular season.

Reactions and Debate

The reforms have sparked a range of reactions from around the league. NBC Sports characterized the move as a proactive step, noting both support and skepticism among team executives and analysts. Supporters argue that the new lottery odds will "keep more teams in the playoff hunt longer" and make late-season games more meaningful for fans and players alike.

However, critics point out potential downsides: some believe that increased randomness in the lottery could make it harder for struggling franchises to rebuild through the draft. Others worry that teams may still find loopholes or new methods to manipulate the system. NBC Sports also referenced ongoing debates about pick protections and the impact on complex trade scenarios, such as the recent situation involving the Grizzlies and Jazz, where protections on traded picks affected which team could benefit from a high draft selection.

Looking Forward: Implications for Teams and Fans

The new draft lottery system will be in effect for the 2026-27 season, with teams already strategizing around the adjusted odds. As the NBA aims to foster greater parity and discourage strategic losing, league officials will closely monitor outcomes and may consider further tweaks if tanking persists in new forms.

Curious readers can explore historical draft data and lottery results for context on how previous reforms have shaped franchise fortunes.

While the debate over the perfect draft system continues, the NBA’s latest overhaul represents a clear signal: competitive integrity remains at the forefront of league policy. How teams respond—and whether tanking truly declines—will become apparent in the seasons to come.